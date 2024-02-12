Rajamahendravaram: Govt College NCC cadets hailed

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Government College (Autonomous) NCC female cadets who have shown their talent in national and state-level Republic Day parades were felicitated by College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK and other faculty members at a special function held in the college on Sunday.

B.Sc final year student and NCC Senior under Officer K Sowmya not only participated in the Republic Day parade held in New Delhi but also bagged an honourable place in the Guard of Honour team. Sowmya also participated in the PM rally.

She won the DG medallion of NCC. Principal Prof Ramachandra appreciated this is a testament to her extraordinary dedication.

Another student and NCC cadet Ch Nireesha left her mark in Andhra Pradesh state-level Republic Day celebrations held in Vijayawada. Both, the cadets were congratulated by the principal and others. The college’s NCC officers, Lt Dr Esub Basha Shaik and Dr K Anusha, staff expressed their happiness over the talent shown by the cadets.