Rajamahendravaram: Growers allowed to transport flowers outside district

Rajamahendravaram: Flower growers in East Godavari district heaved a sigh of relief over the issuance of permits to transport flowers to various parts of the country.

Horticulture department is issuing the transport permissions to carry flowers as per the directions of the government.

For the past 24 days, the flower growers have incurred loss to the tune of Rs 5 crore due to lack of transportation in the wake of nationwide lockdown.

As flowers fall under perishable category, many flowers were damaged in gardens as there were no workers to pluck the flowers.

Now flower market at Kadiyapulanka is seen with buzzing activity and daily production of all variety of flowers is at about 100 metric tonnes.

According to Horticulture department deputy director S Rammohan Rao, so far permits were issued to transport 25 metric tonnes of flowers such as Comolia, Marigold, Jasmine, Lillies, Roses, Yellow flowers etc.

The permits were issued to transport the flowers to Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and other places as per the request of flower growers. Floriculture occupies 300 hectares in the mandals of Kadiyam, Alamur and Peravaram in the district.

The department is issuing permits from 6 am to 9 am at the Ryhtu Bazars at Rajamahendravaram, Alamur and Mandapeta.

He asked the flower growers and merchants to avail this opportunity to transport their flower yield and the government took the decision for the benefit of flower growers.