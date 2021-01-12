Rajamahendravaram: Implementation of RR package to Polavaram evacuees demanded

Rajamahendravaram: AP Bar Council Member Muppalla Subba Rao and Indian Association of Lawyers member V Suryanarayana demanded that the government implement relief and rehabilitation package justifiably to the evacuees of Polavaram Project.

Addressing the media at Press Club along with Adivasi leaders KV Rao and VV Chandra Sekhar here on Tuesday, they asked the government to stop the construction of Polavaram Project until the implementation of

relief and rehabilitation package. So far, the package was implemented to the evacuees of 16 villages out of 276 villages supposed to submerge in project waters, they added. The compensation also be paid as per 2014 Land Acquisition Act, they added. Later, they released a brochure in this regard.