Rajamahendravaram: Increasing crime worries people

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Two crimes that took place on Monday night left people to worry about their safety. In Dowleswaram, a youth was killed by a Blade Batch member. Eight criminal cases were registered against this accused.

Meanwhile, a theft took place on Monday night in a house very close to the residence of the city MLA on Tilak Road in Rajahmundry city. Thieves entered the house by breaking windows and decamped with valuables.

People are criticising the police as the theft took place in a house that is in front of the city MLA's house and in an area where many political persons live.

There were allegations that political leaders are supporting the blade batches. Retired teacher K Ramakrishna of Balaji Peta noted that these blade batches will become a problem for the political leaders and parties, if they encourage anti-social forces for political purposes.

A social worker, K Saradhi, said that police will have more protocol duties and traffic duties than law enforcement duties and criminal investigations.

It is worrying that protocol duties and traffic fines have become more important than law and order, surveillance, and patrolling at night. When The Hans India interacted with Additional SP M Rajani on the misdeeds of blade batches in the city, she said number of crimes in the city have been significantly reduced due to public cooperation and police activities. She said patrolling has been increased at night and movements of anti-social forces are being closely monitored. She stated that they can take appropriate action if people inform them if they see such batches in remote areas and various intersections.

It should be reminded here that blade batch attacks became common in the city for quite some time.

Less than a year ago, assailants attacked a 60-year-old man with a rod, who went to pick flowers in the early morning in Mallayyapeta, and robbed him. The victim sustained severe injuries on his head and hand.

About a month ago, blade batch attacked a young man riding a motorcycle on Godavari embankment in Dowleswaram around 9 pm and robbed him of his cell phone and bag. At about the same time, they attacked and abducted a government employee, who was coming from Ravulapalem.

Nearly 2 months ago, a young man from Seethampeta was chased and beaten up. He was seriously

injured.