Rajamahendravaram: IRCTC Swadesh Darshan Yatra Special from May 27

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Area Manager T Muralikrishna said that IRCTC has been running Swadesh Darshan tourist train with attractive packages.

This North India train tour will cover Agra, Mathura, Vaishnodevi and Amritsar.

The tour will begin on May 27 from Tirupati/ Renigunta and will proceed via Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

Speaking with the media here on Tuesday, Muralikrishna said that the duration of this tour is seven nights and eight days and the fare for the standard class (sleeper coach) is Rs 18,120 and the comfort class (third AC) is Rs 22,165.

In this yatra, every facility of the devotees will be taken care of. Covid rules will be followed, Muralikrishna said. The train will carry 16 coaches, each with two security guards and two housekeeping workers. He explained that in the past, pilgrims' accommodation was provided in dormitories, but now rooms have been provided in hotels for the convenience of travellers and the price has been increased accordingly.

IRCTC Vijayawada manager Praveen Kumar also present on the occasion.