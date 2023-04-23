Rajamahendravaram: JC N Tej Bharat assures transport facility for paddy farmers in Kadiyam

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : In the wake of complaints from farmers pertaining to paddy transportation, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat conducted a field-level inspection on Saturday.

He toured various parts of Kadiyam village along with civil supplies, agriculture, revenue officials and interacted with the farmers. Speaking on the occasion, the JC informed that grain collection was being done entirely online only.

He said that the payment for 512 metric tonnes of grains has not yet been made for transactions done offline in the last kharif. He said that steps were being taken to ensure that this amount is paid by the miller concerned. The JC said that from this rabi, transactions will be conducted entirely online only.

A field-level review was conducted in the presence of local public representatives and farmers to undertake the transportation of grains from agricultural lands in Kadiyam village where transport facilities are not available.

The JC received suggestions from farmers during the visit. He stated that the system of providing MSP for crops will be implemented thoroughly. He directed the officials to prepare proposals based on the opportunities that would benefit the farmers.

District agriculture officer S Madhavrao, DSO P Prasada Rao, YSRCP leader Girijala Babu and farmers participated.