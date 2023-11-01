  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Joint collector appointed as ACUB chairmanan

The ACUB officials welcoming joint collector N Tej Bharat on Tuesday
x

The ACUB officials welcoming joint collector N Tej Bharat on Tuesday

Highlights

Joint collector of East Godavari district N Tej Bharat was appointed as chairman of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) for six months through GO MS No 744

Rajamahendravaram: Joint collector of East Godavari district N Tej Bharat was appointed as chairman of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) for six months through GO MS No 744. Joint collector took charge at the bank’s headquarters in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

The bank officials welcomed and congratulated N Tej Bharat on the occasion. Principal Secretary Chiranjeevi Chowdary issued the appointment orders. He also appointed District Cooperative Audit Officer, Rajamahendravaram, Assistant Registrar (Administration), and Divisional Cooperative Officer as members.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X