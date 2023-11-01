Live
Rajamahendravaram: Joint collector appointed as ACUB chairmanan
Joint collector of East Godavari district N Tej Bharat was appointed as chairman of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) for six months through GO MS No 744
Rajamahendravaram: Joint collector of East Godavari district N Tej Bharat was appointed as chairman of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) for six months through GO MS No 744. Joint collector took charge at the bank’s headquarters in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.
The bank officials welcomed and congratulated N Tej Bharat on the occasion. Principal Secretary Chiranjeevi Chowdary issued the appointment orders. He also appointed District Cooperative Audit Officer, Rajamahendravaram, Assistant Registrar (Administration), and Divisional Cooperative Officer as members.
