Rahul displays 'unreleased' memoir of Naravane

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 6:59 AM IST
Rahul displays unreleased memoir of Naravane
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited former Army chief MM Naravane's 'unreleased' memoir to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.

Addressing reporters in the premises of Parliament House complex, Gandhi held up the 'unreleased' memoir and said he would like the youngsters in India to know that this 'book' exists despite the government claiming otherwise.

