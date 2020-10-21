Rajamahendravaram: Landslides throw traffic out of gear in Agency

Rajamahendravaram: The Agency areas were witnessing landslides even for a light rain. As a result of the landslides, vehicular movement was affected between Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli at Bhupathipalem reservoir on Monday.

The other reason for the traffic snarls was, in the entire agency there is only one road. Mainly, the problem arises in between Rampachodavaram to Maredumilli.

Due to the incessant rains for the last one week, the landslides were frequent and became a major issue. The officials were facing difficulties to shift excavators to clear trees, boulders from the road. With the frequent landslides, the traffic on Rampachodavaram-Bhadrachalam road has been diverted to other narrow roads in the agency area.

The officials were installing iron fencing in the important places to avoid further problems caused by the landslides.