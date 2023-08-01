Rajamahendravaram: Lawyers boycott courts

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh State Bar Council Member and Indian Lawyers Association (IAL) State honorary president Muppalla Subbarao stated the kidnapping and murder of Vijayawada Bar Association member Rayasam Adiseshu Vittal Babu was very unfortunate and the worst. Lawyers in the district boycotted duties on Monday, mourning the death of Vittal Babu.

Subbarao expressed concern that attacks on lawyers have increased in recent times. He said there is a need to bring a strong law for the protection of lawyers immediately.

He said it is very unfortunate that lawyers, who protect law and justice, have no protection at all. He demanded the Central government to introduce Advocates’ Protection Bill in the Parliament.

The State government also should bring Advocates’ Protection Act at State-level on the lines of Rajasthan.

Muppalla Subbarao warned that if the governments do not take immediate measures to protect lawyers, they will have to face the wrath of lawyers across the State.