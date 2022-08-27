Rajamahendravaram: Lions Club set up emergency fund to help flood victims

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Governor of Lions District 316 B Maturi Manga Tayaru said that Lions Club International has released an emergency fund of $10,000 to help the Godavari flood victims.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, she said that the recent Godavari flood has caused huge damage in East Godavari, Kakinada and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, as the flood level was higher than earlier ones and the damage caused was severe. The devastation of flood has been brought to the attention of the Lions Club International and an appeal was made for relief.

In addition to the emergency relief fund given by the Lions Club International, a sum of Rs 3 lakh was collected from the local Lions members, Manga Tayaru added. With this amount, essential kits are being provided to the victims. The kit includes 11 types of provisions, one saree and one blanket and so far, 400 kits have been distributed in Thane Lanka, Kumili, and Nagullanka areas of the Konaseema district.

She informed that relief kits will be provided to the flood victims in the surrounding areas of Yanam on August 30 and to those in Alluri district on September 1.

