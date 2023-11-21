Rajamahendravaram; Make reading a habit, students told

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar suggested school students to visit libraries and make it a habit of reading books.



The concluding meeting of 56th National Library Week was held at Innespeta Branch Library here on Monday.

Participating as the chief guest, Dilip Kumar said that libraries serve the society as centres of knowledge. Reference books for various subjects required by the students are available in the libraries. He said the State government supplied valuable books to the schools.

The Deputy Inspector of Schools thanked the members of Rajamahendri Charitable Trust for adopting Innespeta Library. Librarian Sridevi detailed the programmes organised during the Library Week. The guests gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions. Rajamahendri Charitable Trust founder-president Chalumuru

