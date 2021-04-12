Rajamahendravaram: Merger of 10 villages means more chaos on city roads

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation may be celebrating expansion and merger of ten more villages into it and thus getting greater tag, but they are least bothered about the chaotic situation on city roads because of lack of planning and proper maintaining of traffic in the city which has become a headache for both the police and road users alike.

Increasing vehicular movement, increased population, mushrooming business establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, VIP movement etc posing problem to the traffic police in maintaining the traffic properly.

Insufficient staff in traffic wing is also another problem. At present, one Deputy Superintendent of Police, three inspectors, three sub-inspectors and 83 constables are working in the traffic wing.

Only 50 staff will discharge duties daily, as some constables discharge duties at the time of VIPs tour, station duty etc.

There is a need to double the traffic police strength to maintain traffic properly which is the need of the hour. The top brass of the Police Department is not taking any initiative in this regard.

To make matters worse, surrounding 10 villages will be merged in the corporation soon and with that the population of the city will increase to 5 lakh as against the existing 4 lakh.

Moreover, many vehicles travel through the national highway passing through the city. The city has become hub in the fields of business, health, education and about one lakh people visit the city from twin Godavari districts for various works. Without allotting parking place, many buildings are being constructed in the city.

The main road is another headache to the people, as many petty vendors are doing business by encroaching upon it. Shop owners occupy the road by keeping iron grills in front of their shops not giving scope for parking of vehicles.

Traffic police are imposing fines through e-challan to traffic violators without addressing these core issues.

There is a continuous traffic movement in the city as it is centrally located with rail, road and air connectivity besides beinga spot for tourism. In addition to this, movement of thousands of autos in the city is another hurdle to control the traffic.

Traffic police sent proposals to the municipal corporation with the details of junctions to be developed as part of traffic regulation.

They are YSR Junction, Y Junction, CTRI Junction, VL Puram Junction, Narendrapuram Junction, Kalavacharla Junction, ILTD Junction, AVA road and Sitampeta junction.

Significantly, the situation on the road become more chaotic when ten villages become part of the city and more vehicles will run on the city roads choking the thoroughfares. Are authorities ready for that?