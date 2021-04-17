Rajamahendravaram: MP Barat Ram asks officials to pay teachers pending salaries

Rajamahendravaram: Member of Parliament Margani Bharat Ram along with party urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana paid rich tributes to noted social reformer Kanduri Veeresalingam Panthulu on his Jayanthi celebrations organised at Ananda Gardens here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said that steps were initiated for the merger of Veeresalingam Panthulu educational institutions with the Education department and the issue will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon. The matter was discussed with Principal Secretaries of the Education and the Endowments departments.

Veeresalingam Panthulu donated his properties for the welfare of women and their education and fought against superstitions and faced many problems. He encouraged widow marriages and discouraged child marriages.

He was an inspiration to all and the students should know about the great personality which is a real tribute to him, the MP averred. He started Hitakarini Samajam to maintain the educational institutions.

Later, the teaching fraternity narrated their problems before the MP stating that they did not receive salaries for five months and living only with Rs 5,000. They asked the MP to take initiative to direct the officials to pay pending salaries immediately.

Responding to their problem, the MP directed the Executive Officer to pay the pending salaries immediately.

YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar, leaders N Srinivas, P Suresh, B Srihari and others were present.