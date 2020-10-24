Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram to hold review meet on mosques soon

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has assured to address the problems of Muslims in the city. Responding to the problems brought to his notice, he said a review meeting will be held on mosques in the city shortly.

On the invitation of Muslim elite, he visited historical Markaz Mosque here on Friday and discussed about their problems.

Later, the MP said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled the promises given to Muslim community in the state. Three corporations were established for Muslims for their wellbeing and allotted necessary funds.

Slaughter house also be constructed in two acres of land and a Shadikhana with all modern facilities will come up shortly, he assured.

The Chief Minister is putting his endeavour for the welfare of Muslims and implementing many welfare schemes for them, he averred.

Mosque president Salani, Arif, Rabbani, Ali, Akram, YSRCP leaders Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, K Sagar and others were present.