Rajamahendravaram: MP sanctions `1.2 cr for 6 community halls

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the MP Margani Bharat has sanctioned Rs 1.2 crore from the Constituency Development Fund for the construction of six community halls in Kovvuru, Chagallu, and Thallapudi mandals of Kovvuru constituency.

The minister Vanitha and MP Bharat spoke to the media at the minister’s camp office in Kovvuru on Tuesday. The minister said that the MP has allocated two mobile water tankers to the Kovvur constituency and another one has been requested.

She said that the construction of BC Community Hall, which was left incomplete in Chagallu, was completed with the grant of MP funds.

The MP also contributed to the road development works at the Kovvuru entrance and the construction of the BC Community Hall at the Kovvuru Cotton Dora statue. She thanked the MP for sanctioning funds for the development of the Kovvur constituency.

MP Bharat said that Rs 25 crore of MP funds should be received at the rate of Rs 5 crore per year. However, due to the suspension of MP funds for two-and-a-half years during the Corona season, only Rs 12.5 crore was sanctioned. Municipal chairperson B Ratnakumari, ZP vice-chairperson Posina Srilekha, and others participated in this meeting.