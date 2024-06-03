Live
Rajamahendravaram: New courses introduced in Government College
Rajamahendravaram: Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry has declared the sixth-semester results of the degree recently in a record time within ten days of the completion of the examinations. Zone-I & II Regional Joint Director (RJD) Dr S Shobha Rani announced the results.
Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK said that 90.7 per cent of the students have passed in the final year of the degree.
He praised the dedication of the teaching faculty. After the announcement of the results, Dr Shobha Rani reviewed the single major and certificate courses to be started by the autonomous college in the coming academic year.
The new degree programmes, which include a BA in Tourism and Hospitality and a B Sc in Industrial Mathematics, will feature integral internships.
The certificate courses are designed to enhance practical skills, with offerings such as Mathematics for Machine Learning, MATLAB for Beginners, and an advanced creativity course encompassing visual effects and animation.