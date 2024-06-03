  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: New courses introduced in Government College

Rajamahendravaram: New courses introduced in Government College
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry has declared the sixth-semester results of the degree recently in a record time within...

Rajamahendravaram: Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry has declared the sixth-semester results of the degree recently in a record time within ten days of the completion of the examinations. Zone-I & II Regional Joint Director (RJD) Dr S Shobha Rani announced the results.

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK said that 90.7 per cent of the students have passed in the final year of the degree.

He praised the dedication of the teaching faculty. After the announcement of the results, Dr Shobha Rani reviewed the single major and certificate courses to be started by the autonomous college in the coming academic year.

The new degree programmes, which include a BA in Tourism and Hospitality and a B Sc in Industrial Mathematics, will feature integral internships.

The certificate courses are designed to enhance practical skills, with offerings such as Mathematics for Machine Learning, MATLAB for Beginners, and an advanced creativity course encompassing visual effects and animation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X