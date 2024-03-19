Rajamahendravaram: NSS programme officer bags Community Builder Award

Rajamahendravaram: GIET School of Pharmacy NSS programme officer Shaik Meera received the GYPC Excellence, Community Builder Award- 2024 for his contribution in organising the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Innovative Challenge Programme under the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell.

On the occasion of the 5th Foundation Day of the Global Youth Peace Committee (GYPC) held at Hans Raj College, Delhi University, on March 16, awards were presented to recognise those who have rendered national-level services in various fields.

Retired Lt Gen A B Sivan, who was the chief guest, presented the awards. GIET School of Pharmacy volunteers worked as coordinators for 3 months in the management of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Innovative Challenge Programme and they guided government teachers and students to come up with innovative ideas.

One of the volunteers, G Sai Shashank, a pharmacy student in the GIET, received the GYPC Social Impact Innovator Award at the same venue. The Principal of the college and other faculty members expressed joy on the occasion and congratulated the award winners at the national level.