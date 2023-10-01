Rajamahendravaram: Officials check EVM, VVPAT other election material

Rajamahendravaram: District collector K Madhavi Latha Krithika on Saturday inspected the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT godown which was set up at the FCI godowns in Rajamahednravaram. The inspection was held in the presence of the representatives of political parties as per the directions of the Election Commission.



Speaking on the occasion, collector said that as part of the Acceptance Test Procedures (ATP) of EVMs, two senior engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) inspected the EVMs.

She thoroughly inspected the EVMs, VVPATS, and other election materials, security measures and signed the monitoring register expressing her satisfaction with the EVMs maintenance.

She stated that as per EC guidelines, EVM and VV pat godown will be inspected time-to-time and a comprehensive report will be sent to EC. She said that steps have been taken to store the Electronic Voting Machines and the associated units through security.

Monitoring is being done continuous under surveillance with CCTV cameras.

RDO A Chaitra Varshini and other officials explained the arrangements made in the godown to the collector. BEL Engineers and representatives of political parties were present.