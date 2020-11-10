Rajamahendravaram: Officials scout for buildings to house offices of new districts

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district administration has geared up its machinery to identify the buildings for Collectorates and other district offices in the headquarters of proposed new districts to set up the offices temporarily.

Meanwhile, the officials are also trying to identify five acres of land for the construction of offices on permanent basis.

New districts with Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram as headquarters are being created in the wake of government's decision to create a new district in parliamentary constituency as its headquarters.

But, it is not yet decided whether the government will create a tribal district with Rampachodavaram as district headquarters. At present, Rampachodavaram falls under Araku parliamentary constituency which is 400 kms from Rampachodavaram.

Sub-Collectors in divisional headquarters are scouting for office buildings. As many as 103 government offices will function in each district headquarters.

In Rajamahendravaram the existing Sub-Collector's office may become collectorate and urban superintendent of office continues as it is and the officials are searching for buildings for other offices.

In Amalapuram also, the existing revenue divisional office may be converted into collectorate. Additional Superintendent of Police K Kumar inspected various buildings for SP office.

After completion of identification of buildings, the Sub-Collectors will take up the survey of borders of divisions and also study the feasibility of new divisions and mandals.