Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to allot houses to all eligible

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that efforts should be made to allot house sites to every eligible applicant. On Tuesday she reviewed the progress of the distribution of house sites in Rajanagaram constituency along with MLA Jakkampudi Raja. She suggested that land acquisition proposals should be disposed of without pending.

She instructed officials to identify enough land for the distribution of sites and submit proposals. The Joint Collector has to give appropriate guidance to Tahsildars with a special focus on land issues, the Collector directed. She reviewed the situation each village-wise at the meeting. Dr Madhavi Latha said that none of the works proposed by the Tahsildars should be kept pending.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the State government had full clarity on house site allotment and assured that everyone would get house.

Joint Collector CH Sridhar, RDO A Chaitra Varshini, Tahsildars NS Pavan Kumar, R Paparao, S Bala Subrahmanyam, MPDOs NV Murthy, Ramesh Kumar and Naresh Kumar attended the meeting.