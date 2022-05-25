Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to expedite housing construction

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha ordered revenue divisional officials, Municipal Commissioners, tahsildars and MPDOs to visit field and expedite the construction of houses.

On Tuesday, the Collector held a teleconference on OTS and house construction. RDO Mallibabu was directed to inspect and report on the layout of Kovvuru urban area.

The Collector was outraged as work started on only 58 houses out of 990 in Nidadavolu municipality. She informed that DRDA and MEPMA are granting another Rs 35,000 loan to self-help group women in addition to the Rs 15,000 provided by the government.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Rajahmundry and Kovvur RDOs A Chaitravarshini and S Mallibabu, tahsildars and MPDOs attended the teleconference.

Meanwhile, house deeds were distributed to 44 beneficiaries at Tokada village in Rajanagaram mandal on Tuesday. MLA Jakkampudi Raja and Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha were present.

The Collector said that house deeds are being distributed to 1,323 people under various schemes. Beneficiaries were asked to complete the construction of the houses as soon as possible. Sand, cement, windows and steel are available in the layout, Collector said.

Rajanagaram constituency is an example of how development work can be done faster with the cooperation of public representatives, she said.

The Collector explained under PMAY for the year 2021-22, in the three mandals in Rajanagaram constituency, 482 people were allotted houses in Rajanagaram, 620 in Korukonda and 221 in Sithanagaram.