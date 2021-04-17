Rajamahendravaram: Once Naxalites den, now lovers' paradise

Rajamahendravaram: Once a hotspot for Naxalism, Maredumilli has now turned into a lovers' paradise and an important tourist hub and also a heaven for food connoisseur.

Come Sunday or any other holiday, all roads lead to Maredumilli, which is a preferred destination for lovers in particular and tourists in general.

Picturesque natural locations, waterfalls, streams, jungle trekking, camp fires, variety of tasty delicacies such as Bongulo Chicken (Bamboo chicken), comfortable accommodation are the major attractions in this area.

Maredumilli is nearly 30km away from Rampachodavaram and many reach Maredumilli area by cars, bikes and other transport mode. Necessary accommodation is available for the visitors. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the Forest department under the concept of eco tourism are maintaining nearly 40 cottages in addition to about 40 cottages under private managements.

Spending some time in the forest area is a sweet memory but also a bit expensive.

The journey between Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli area and other parts in that area is also a good experience amidst green valley on one side and the forest on the other side.

Maredumilli area shot into limelight with the abduction of a team of IAS officers by the Naxals in the year 1980. However, now it is very popular in another aspect because of its development into the tourist spot.

Maredumilli is also associated with Bonguloo Chicken which became a popular recipe and the dish became a popular brand of food variety in the Agency area. The mouth-watering dish tempts the visitors and the tour is not complete without devouring it to their contentment.