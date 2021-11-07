Rajamahendravaram-Papikondalu boat ride to resume today

Rajamahendravaram: AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) officials conducted a trial run of boat ride between Gandi Pochamma boating point and Papikondalu on Saturday.

Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej and Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer CV Praveen Aditya visited the Gandi Pochamma boating point at Devipatnam Mandal of Rampa Agency.

Following the instructions of Collector Hari Kiran, they conducted the trial run. The Joint Collector instructed the APTDC officials to adhere to rules pertaining to boat operations and implement the required safety measures.

The Joint Collector said that they should not allow more than the permitted number of passengers into the boat and it should not exceed the prescribed speed. Covid-19 norms should be strictly followed during the boat journey.

He said that the trial run was intended to instill confidence among the passengers. Boats will begin regular operations between Rajamahendravaram and Papikondalu from Sunday onwards. The Joint Collector warned that licences will be cancelled if the boat operators do not follow the rules.