Rajamahendravaram: Physical activity among children stressed

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha asked parents and teachers to recognise the creativity and inherent talent in children and encourage them accordingly. On Monday, Children's Day was celebrated at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram under the auspices of the District Women and Child Welfare Department.

On this occasion floral tributes were paid to the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawahar Lal Nehru. The Collector said that every school should organise sports and creative activities for the children to imbibe new ideas among them. No matter how technologically advanced, physical sports and book reading must be practiced, she said. The Collector said that children's talent is being depressed because they are glued to cell phones and TV for hours.

She opined that children can create miracles with a little effort and hard work. She said that the measures taken by the state government in shaping the future citizens of India are a source of pride for the country.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said that children can achieve anything if they have a goal and determination from childhood. Personality development in children is possible with sports and creative activities, he said.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the person, who is concerned for the best future of children. He said that there is no other Chief Minister in history, who has provided complete infrastructure in government schools and provided nutrition to all.Cultural programmes performed by children on this occasion entertained everyone. Prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions.

Municipal Commissioner K

Dinesh Kumar, District Women and Child Welfare Department Officer

K Vijaya Kumari, DEO S Abraham, Child Line Coordinator B Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Inspector of Schools

B Dilip Kumar, World Vision

coordinators Pullaiah and Bhumika and others participated in the

programme.