Rajamahendravaram: Police impose fine on bike owners, crush 74 noise making silencers

Rajamahendravaram: The urban police cracked whip on adamant bike riders, who were posing problem to the people with sound pollution here on Thursday.

As part of it, on the directions of urban Superintendent of Police Shemushi Bajpayee, traffic police plunged into action. They checked the sound pollution causing bikes with digital voice meter and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on 50 bike riders whose sound exceeded 80 decibels. They also collected a fine of Rs 74,000 from 74 bike riders, who violated the rules second time.

Later, the police removed the silencers from the 74 bikes and crushed them with a road roller.

Urban Superintendent of Police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee warned the bike riders with stern action for causing sound and air pollution. She said that only two persons are allowed on bikes and the bike owners should fix number plates prominently on their bikes. Speaking on mobile phone while driving will be treated as serious offence and the parents should not give bikes to their minor children.

The SP also warned serious action against those who affixes 'press' or 'police' stickers on their bikes though they do not belong to police or press fraternity. Fine will be imposed on the persons who do not wear masks. Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police KVN Vara Prasad and other police officials were present.