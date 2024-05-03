Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus

Rajamahendravaram: A large amount of cash was seized during checks conducted at the inter-district check-post set up near Jagannadhapuram village of Gopalapuram mandal in East Godavari district on Thursday. Police found cash of Rs 2.40 crore being transported in a private travel bus going from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam. Devarapalli Circle Inspector Balasuresh Babu said that the seizure was made due to a lack of evidence related to the cash. The cash was being moved in two bags placed in the luggage carrier rack.

Speaking on the occasion, SP P Jagadeesh said that in the wake of the general elections, 21 flying squads, 24 static surveillance teams, and 15 integrated police check-posts have been set up in the district and continuous inspections and surveillance are being carried out to prevent illegal trafficking.

Police officers and personnel are directed to maintain the same tempo till the polls are completed peacefully. People are requested to immediately call the concerned police station or call 112 and provide information related to such cases. The details of the informants will be kept confidential, the SP said.