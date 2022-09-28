Rajamahendravaram: Poor services at Kovvuru area hospital assailed

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha was furious at the management of Kovvuru Area Hospital after she observed that that not even minimum medical services are provided to the patients and the hospital staff are referring the patients to go to private labs for every test.

The Collector paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Wednesday and interacted with patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and enquired about the medical services being provided to them. She also checked the available drugs and case sheets.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has ordered to conduct surprise inspections as many complaints were received from people regarding poor performance of the hospital and not providing proper medical services.

During inspection, the Collector found books related to various private diagnostic labs and she questioned staff and doctors. She scolded them for acting as agents and recommending private labs for medical tests. She became angry at them for not providing minimum medical services and medical tests that could have done in the hospital.

She also observed that fans and lights were not working properly in some rooms. She expressed regret that despite providing all facilities, one floor of the hospital is left unusable. The Collector ordered that the performance of the area hospital should be changed totally within two weeks and better medical services should be provided through this hospital. Collector Madhavi Latha warned that strict action will be taken if the staff do not change their working style.

District Coordinator for Health Services Dr M Sanath Kumari and RDO S Malli Babu accompanied the Collector during the inspection.