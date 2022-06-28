Rajamahendravaram: Private schools warned against violating rules

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Joint Collector Sridhar warned that the district administration will take strict action against private schools, if they violate government regulations.

Guards, voluntary organisation, director Varada Nageswara Rao, women wing convener Akula Vijaya Bharati and other members complained to the Joint Collector during Spandana programme here on Monday, alleging that schools have been running against the rules and regulations of education department. They demanded steps to be taken to ensure that all schools in the district will abide by the rules.

JC Sridhar responded that no one should be spared if rules are not followed. The AO was instructed to send instructions to the DEO to this effect.

Later, Varada Nageswara Rao said that 27 types of permits would be required when setting up a school. Parents were advised not to enrol children in schools that run illegally without these. He said private schools do not have proper facilities for students and everyone should enrol their children in public schools.

Guards members Krishna Chaitanya and Chinta Umamaheswari were present.