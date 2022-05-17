Rajamahendravaram: Protection wall to come up at Ramadas Peta area

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that they have to construct a protection wall for the safety of Ramadas Peta residents.

During a meeting with quarry leaseholders here on Tuesday, she explained that between 1992 and 2015, quarry excavations were carried out in Ramdas Peta. At that time 50 leases were sanctioned under various survey numbers. It was noticed that no security measures were taken in the area after the leases were completed, she noted.

Quarry tenants were instructed to build a protection wall as per the guidelines. The lessees agreed to this at the meeting. The Collector assured that the government would assist in the construction of the wall. Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RDO A Chaitra Varshini, AD Mines M Vishnu Vardhan, Quarry Lease Representatives CH Krishnaji, Srihari Reddy, Pardha Saradhi, and others participated.