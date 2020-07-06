Rajamahendravaram: Release 100 cr for Lawyers Welfare Fund, demands IAL
Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) state president and AP Bar Council executive member Muppalla Subba Rao has demanded that the state government fulfill the assurances given to them
Rajamahendravaram: Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) state president and AP Bar Council executive member Muppalla Subba Rao has demanded that the state government fulfill the assurances given to them.
Participating in a protest programme held here on Monday, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had given many promises to lawyers, but so far not fulfilled them. As a result, the lawyers have been facing many problems.
He demanded that the Chief Minister release Rs 100 crore for lawyers welfare fund, Rs 4 crore matching grant to bar council, extend financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the family members of deceased advocates and pay five months stipend to junior advocates immediately.
Lawyers BS Kumar, Vishal Spurthi, DV Rao, P Chalameswar, AV Rama Raju and others were present.