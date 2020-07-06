Rajamahendravaram: Release 100 cr for Lawyers Welfare Fund, demands IAL

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) state president and AP Bar Council executive member Muppalla Subba Rao has demanded that the state government fulfill the assurances given to them.



Participating in a protest programme held here on Monday, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had given many promises to lawyers, but so far not fulfilled them. As a result, the lawyers have been facing many problems.

He demanded that the Chief Minister release Rs 100 crore for lawyers welfare fund, Rs 4 crore matching grant to bar council, extend financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the family members of deceased advocates and pay five months stipend to junior advocates immediately.

Lawyers BS Kumar, Vishal Spurthi, DV Rao, P Chalameswar, AV Rama Raju and others were present.