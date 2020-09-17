Rajamahendravaram: Retired judge Justice B Seshasayana Reddy probes sexual harassment in Nannaya University

Rajamahendravaram: High Court retired judge Justice B Seshasayana Reddy has inquired into the sexual harassment case of Nannaya University English professor N Surya Raghavendra in the executive council hall in the campus here on Wednesday.

He visited the area in the campus with other members. Later, he enquired the accused Surya Raghavendra, victims and witnesses relating to the incident.

The professor used to harass the students and they lodged a complaint to the university authorities.

A case was registered in Rajanagaram police station on October 14th, 2019 relating to the issue, which created sensation.

University vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao, legal officer Nagendra welcomed Justice B Seshasayana Reddy.