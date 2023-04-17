Rajamahendravaram: Reveal Adani's illegal financial dealings, demands Congress

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Under the leadership of PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, Congress leaders and activists staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and the truth be revealed about Adani's illegal financial affairs. This agitation was held under the auspices of the East Godavari district Congress.

Rudra Raju, PCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, district Congress president Martin Luther, city Congress president Balepalli Muralidhar and others staged a protest against the Modi government.

Rudra Raju said that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's challenge for JPC should be accepted. He called to organise Jai Bharat Satyagraha Deeksha across the State as per the call of AICC to protest the harassment against Rahul Gandhi.

When the Congress leaders tried to enter the Collectorate as a procession, the police set up barricades and stopped them. This led to a heated argument between Congress leaders and the police. Congress leaders raised slogans against the police, who clarified that only six people would be allowed to submit a petition.

Gidugu Rudra Raju and others sat on the road and raised slogans against the Central government.

Rudra Raju alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gifting all the country's wealth to his friend Adani. He expressed concern that institutions like SBI and LIC are facing bankruptcy due to the losses to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees. As Rahul Gandhi was demanding to reveal Modi's relationship with Adani companies in the Parliament, he was expelled from the Parliament in a conspiracy, Rudra Raju criticised.

At the Jai Bharat Satyagraha initiation camp organised at the Collectorate, Rudra Raju and other leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his portrait.

PCC secretary Mulla Madhav, in-charges of Congress constituencies Dr Wadayar, J Satish Babu, A Aruna Kumari, Mahila Congress State leader Akula Bhagyalakshmi and others participated in the protest.