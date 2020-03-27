Rajamahendravaram: RMC decentralises Rythu Bazaars

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the preventive measures against spread of coronavirus, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decentralised the existing Rythu Bazaars for the benefit of people in various parts of the city.



Quarry market Rythu Bazaar was shifted to a vacant place near the municipal corporation and Venkateswara Swamy temple in Gandhipuram. Tummalava Rythu Bazaar was shifted to the market yard in Korukonda Road near the Lutheran Church premises, Godavari bund and Alcot Gardens Rythu Bazaar was shifted to Ygran Ghat, Bogguladibba Rythu bazaar shifted to corporation park, Balajipeta and water works area. VL Puram Rythu bazaar was shifted to near LIC office, old lorry stand and SBI colony.

Commissioner Abishkit Kishore has appealed to the people to note the change and maintain a social distance while purchasing vegetables at the Rythu Bazaars.

The decentralisation followed directives from Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Police were posted at the Rythu Bazaars to control the people who were being urged to maintain a social distance to prevent the dreaded disease from spreading to other areas.

Though the Rythu Bazaars were decentralised, there were no sufficient vegetables and the stocks were closed within a short time after opening the Rythu Bazaars. The people are demanding the government to supply sufficient stock of vegetables.