Rajamahendravaram: RMC develops Apps to solve people's problems

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore has said that the corporation has created two Apps and a website, as part of good governance and imparting training to the corporation staff about its usage.

Participating in the awareness meeting of the corporation staff here on Monday, he said the introduction of RMC Sevak App aimed at learning the problems and monitoring speedy redressal of grievances. People should give their mobile number and other details.

The department concerned will address their problems speedily he said. In the first phase, the complaint reaches the respective ward secretariat and the controlling officer takes necessary action to sort out the problem and later the complaints will be sent to respective departments and finally it will be send to the Commissioner for final solution, he added.

Moreover, like in past the garbage will be collected by sanitary workers directly and the Corporation also encourages citizens to prepare compost in their houses.

Additional commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao, superintending engineer Om Prakash, city planner Vara Prasad and other staff were present.