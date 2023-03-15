Rajamahendravaram: Road-widening as per master plan from today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): In the first phase, the road from Tadithota to Morampudi and the junction from Shelton Hotel to Tilak Road Centre will be widened from Wednesday. After that, expansion works will be undertaken from Tilak Road to Morampudi Centre. Heavy traffic congestion and frequent jams are common on this road as RTC bus complex, Margani Estates (Exhibition Ground), LIC Office along with shopping malls and hospitals are located on this road.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said the city administration has taken road widening measures on an urgent basis to cope up with the ever-increasing traffic congestion in the city.

On Tuesday, he inspected the road expansion areas from Shelton Junction to Tilak Road Centre. On this occasion, he said that since a large number of vehicles are coming into the city from the national highway and hundreds of buses ply on this road, priority has been given for the expansion of this road. He said that in the first phase, it is being expanded as an 80 feet road and informed that a survey was conducted for this for about two months. The Commissioner said that 62 structures will be partially affected by the widening of this road and their owners have come forward to cooperate with the city corporation. The expansion from Shelton Junction to Tilak Road will pave the way for the regularisation of traffic in the city, he noted.

Commissioner Dinesh Kumar requested everyone to cooperate in this road widening programme, which is being done for the convenience of the people.

City Planner Suraj Kumar and Assistant City Planner Varahala Babu accompanied the Commissioner.