Rajamahendravaram: Rs 5.58 lakh donated to Sainik Welfare Fund

Rajamahendravaram: A cheque for an amount of Rs 5,58,050, collected by the members of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Self Help Groups of East Godavari district was donated to the District Sainik Welfare Fund. district Collector K Madhavi Latha handed over the cheque to district Sainik Welfare Officer Dr Satya Prasad here on Monday. She said that the fund collected from all sections of the society will be used for the rehabilitation and welfare schemes of the families of martyrs and disabled soldiers.



Stating that Armed Forces Flag Day anniversary is celebrated across the country on December 7 every year, Collector Madhavi Latha said that it is our responsibility to remember the sacrifices of the brave soldiers, sailors and airmen, who are standing guard for national security.

MEPMA PD B Priyamvada explained that this fund was a collection of the donations of Rs 10 each by the self-help group members of MEPMA, Rajahmundry City Municipal Corporation, Kovvur and Nidadavolu Municipalities.