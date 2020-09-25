Rajamahendravaram: RTC gets good response to cargo services

Rajamahendravaram: APSRTC East Godavari region is putting its endeavour to increase its profits in various ways. At present, as per Covid-19 pandemic guidelines RTC is running its buses with 50 percent seats and because of it, occupancy ratio as well income also decreased.

In the wake of this, RTC officials are trying to escalate its income through various avenues. As part of it, RTC officials in East Godavari region encouraging cargo services, which is getting tremendous response from the people.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday, regional manager RVS Nageswara Rao said that the cargo service is doing good. The region is earning an amount of Rs 80 lakh per month through cargo services and as many as 40 buses exclusively allotted for cargo sector.

RTC is taking the cargo across the state and also to Hyderabad. Parcel offices arranged in all nine depots such as Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Razole, Eleswaram, Gokavaram, Tuni, Ramachandrapuram and Ravulapalem. Franchises also given to get parcels in the district.

RTC is transporting the material at affordable prices. At present Rs 40,000 charged for 10 metric tonnes capacity of cargo buses for 1,000 kilometres.

The regional manager further added through AP Seeds Corporation cargo wing earned Rs 12.5 lakh. Coconut, banana, cashew, betel leaves, sweets, aqua feed, papers, coconut breams etc are being transported to various places.

From Rajamahendravaram depot 8 cargo buses, from Amalapauram and Kakinada, Razole, Tuni depots 5 buses each, from Ramachandrapuram, Ravulapalem, Gokavaram and Eleswaram depots 3 buses are in operation.

He appealed to the people to use RTC cargo for safe and quick delivery their materials.