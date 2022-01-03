Rajamahendravaram: RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy inaugurates Joyalukkas showroom

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy along with Regional Head Rajesh Krishnan inaugurated the renovated Joyalukkas showroom in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila Reddy said that the World's favourite showroom Joyalukkas' motto is to provide quality jewellery at an affordable price to suit all sections of people.

Rajesh Krishnan said that Joyalukkas jewellery is one of the largest and fastest growing retail jewellery chains in the world and they were getting a huge response from the consumers everywhere across the state. It has a very strong presence in Southern India and has been driving the complete renovation and up gradation of various showrooms across the five states to offer consistent and world class shopping experience across all the showrooms.

The Regional Head said showrooms were inaugurated in Rajamahendravarm and Kakinada in the district. "We received a lot of love from our patrons in Kakinada and Rajahmundry and we felt it's now time to upgrade their shopping experience and convenience," he stated. Rajesh said that they have increased shopping space and providing ample parking space as well.

He said the customers visit the showroom and get a first-hand feel of the best in classic jewellery shopping experience and check out the latest range of traditional jewellery and other intricately designed collections. He informed that they are giving a free 200 mg gold coin to customers on every purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000 or on the purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 25,000. He welcomed everyone in Kakinada and Rajahmundry to visit their showrooms for the finest experience in jewellery shopping.