Rajamahendravaram: Shri Shirdi Sai Jr College students excel in JEE Mains

Rajamahendravaram: Shri Shirdi Sai Junior College students excelled in the recently released JEE Main examination results.



According to institution's chairman Tambabattula Sridhar, the college student KVD Sriharsha topped the examination with 99.87 per centage marks followed by P Praneet Reddy 99.81, Ch Karthik 99.76, K Siddhi Vinayaka 99.68 per cent.

G Rahul Gupta got 99.56 per cent, G Harsha Surya Teja secured 99.46 per cent marks.

A total 15 students got more than 98 per cent marks, 20 students secured more than 97 per cent, 28 students got more than 95 per cent, 40 students got more than 40 per cent.

Director of the institutions T Vidya hoped that 60 students may get admissions into NIT or IIIT courses against 78 students attended the examination on behalf of college and congratulated the staff, faculty and students on the occasion.