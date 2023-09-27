Rajamahendravaram: SP felicitates Special Public Prosecutor

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District SP P Jagadeesh honoured and presented an appreciation certificate to Pitani Srinivasa Rao, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO Court, Kakinada for prosecution resulting in a successful conviction of 10 years imprisonment in a POCSO Act case of Rajanagaram Police Station.

Explaining the details of the case, he said on June 1, 2017 at midnight, the accused Sunkara Ramakrishna of Konthamuru, Rajamahendravaram Rural sexually assaulted his 11-year-old daughter when the electricity went off at Santosh Nagar, Konthamuru area. The victim screamed and the accused ran away from there. The victim informed her grandmother about the incident. She immediately took the girl to the hospital and from there they visited Rajanagaram Police Station and filed a complaint.

In this connection, an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act against the accused by K Vara Prasad, the then Inspector of Police. This case was investigated by K Ramesh Babu, who was the DSP at that time.

After due investigation, a charge sheet was filed. During the trial the District POCSO Court Special Public Prosecutor Pitani Srinivasa Rao made strong arguments on behalf of the prosecution. The POCSO Special Court Judge L Venkateswara Rao pronounced the judgment. As the accused was found guilty, he was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000.