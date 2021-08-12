Rajamahendravaram: SP Ravindranath Babu conducts inquiry at Golingeswara Swamy temple

Rajamahendravaram: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu visited famous ancient Golingeswara Swamy temple at Bikkavolu and made inquiry regarding the stolen sacred Nandi idol on Wednesday. Recently, the Central Archaeological department and Endowments department officials lodged a complaint with the Bikkavolu police on the disappearance of the Nandi idol from the temple.

The idol was stolen on August 7 and the complaint was received on August 8.

The SP also went round the temple and inspected the entire area and made inquiries regarding the theft of the idol. He also elicited information from Endowments officials and Archakas in the temple. He also conducted an enquiry into the details furnished by the Police department regarding the theft.

The SP assured that they would be able to nab the culprits from the details furnished by the Police department as well as the footage of CC camera installed in the temple. He also made it clear that stringent action would be taken against those who steal or vandalize idols in temples.

He said that special teams are formed to book the culprits as early as possible. He also made it clear that if anybody creates problems to law and order they will not be spared and severe action will be taken against them.