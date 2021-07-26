Rajamahendravaram: Special drive to check number plate tampering

Rajamahendravaram: As per the directives of Rajamahendravarm Urban Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi, the police officials have been conducting a special drive on number plate irregularities in the city for the last few days. During the special drive, 758 number plate irregularities on two-wheelers were noticed and a fine of Rs 75,800 was imposed on the violators.

SP Rastogi said that some of the two-wheeler riders are tampering with the number plates with a view to escape from the police checking. Illegal activities like transporting illicit arrack, ganja etc are being carried out by tampering with the number plate.

He warned the violators that all the vehicles and bikes which will be moving without number plates are liable to be seized besides taking stringent legal action. He appealed to the people to wear Bureau of Indian Standard or ISI mark helmets for their safety.