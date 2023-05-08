Rajamahendravaram: Special officer inspects paddy purchase process

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CRDA Commissioner and Special Officer of East Godavari district Vivek Yadav said that the purchase of Rabi paddy will be done through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and steps will be taken to provide support price to the farmers.

He visited RBKs along with Joint collector N Tej Bharat at Dommeru village of Kovvuru mandal on Sunday and reviewed the situation at the field level.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Yadav said that due to untimely rains since May 1, the harvested crop got wet. The authorities have taken steps to buy the wet and sprouted grain at the support price set by the government.

He assured that farmers need not worry about the purchase and the support price of paddy. He examined the moisture content of paddy in the Dommeru RBK range. Later, he spoke to farmers, who dried grain along the road and learned about their problems.

The farmers have brought to the attention of the special officer the problems faced by the millers in the matter of supply of gunny bags and purchase of broken rice. JC Tej Bharat said that paddy will be purchased from farmers at full scale.

He said that the large-scale purchase process is already going on. Keeping in view the current situation, paddy is being purchased offline as well, he said. He assured that every grain of paddy will be purchased.

RDOs S Mallibabu, A Chaitra Varshini, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, DSO P Prasada Rao and DM (CS) V Nagarjuna Reddy were present.