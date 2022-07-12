  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: SSJC secures good results in JEE Mains

Sri Shirdi Sai Junior College chairman T Sridhar, director Srividya, principal Mangaraju and others congratulating the students, who achieved the best results in JEE Mains in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
Highlights

Students of Sri Shirdi Sai Junior College secured good marks in JEE Mains first session results, Director T Sri Vidya informed.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Students of Sri Shirdi Sai Junior College secured good marks in JEE Mains first session results, Director T Sri Vidya informed. Trained at Lakshya IIT Academy, KV Sai Aditya achieved 99.79%, CH Bharadwaj 99.72, S Sanjana Ram 99.59, M Karthikeya Varma 99.58, R Sai Archit Reddy 99.54, Y Prateek Reddy 99.49 and Ch Venkatesh scored 99.24.

She said that 35 candidates have scored more than 90%. As many as 52 candidates scored in the open category and another 35 in various categories totalling 87. They will get seats in various NITs and IIITs, she said.

SSSVN Educational Institutions Chairman T Sridhar, Principal A Mangaraju and Lakshya Dean Chandrasekhar congratulated the winners.

