Rajamahendravaram: Subsidy outlets set up for tomatoes

Rajamahendravaram: In a bid to provide relief to people affected by soaring prices of veggies, the authorities have set up some outlets and made arrangements to sell tomatoes on subsidy. Tomatoes are priced at Rs 80-90 per kg in the open market. Tomatoes are being sold at a price of Rs 55 per kg to the consumers. An outlet was opened at Bible Place Centre on AV Apparao Road on Tuesday under the auspices of Arts College Rythu Bazar.

MLA of Rajahmundry City Adireddy Srinivas stated that his government is working to stabilize the prices of essential commodities and make them available on subsidy through Rythu Bazars.

He started the sale of subsidised tomatoes to consumers through Sanchar Rythu Bazar in R&B Colony 45th Division on Tuesday.

He said that the price of Toor Dal has been reduced by Rs 20 and rice by Rs 10 and made available to public. Tomatoes have been made available at special counters through Rythu Bazars in Mallaiahpeta, Anala Venkata Apparao Road, Prakash Nagar, Stadium Road and Bommuru areas.