Rajamahendravaram: Swarnandhra distributes spectacles to needy

Rajamahendravaram: Lions Club former governor Grandhi Venkateswara Rao along with Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu here on Friday distributed spectacles to patients who were tested for eye problems at a camp held earlier.

Venkateswara Rao said that as many as 1,002 free medical camps were conducted under the aegis of Swarnandhra and thanked Rambabu for conducting the eye camp and distributing spectacles for free.

Lions Club is proud for having a member of like Dr Gubbala Rambabu and assured to extend his help to the programmes of Swarnandhra. It is the time for all to extend their cooperation to the organisation which is serving the needy in society for 23 years. His relentless service for 200 days during Covid-19 pandemic should be appreciated, he said.

Dr Gubbala Rambabu said that the organisation aims to come to the rescue of aged and hapless people in society by providing them food and shelter.The organisation also brings awareness among people on various diseases.

Lions Club secretary V Rama Krishna, Swarnandhra chief executive officer VGV Lakshmi, G Gangadhar, GLK Durga, BV Krishna and others were present.