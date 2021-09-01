Rajamahendravaram: Taxpayers money of 10 lakh missing from RMC office

Rajamahendravaram: A sum of Rs 10 lakh found missing from safe locker of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Tuesday. The theft sent shockwaves as RMC officials are tight-lipped over possible missing of any important documents along with the money collected towards property tax from people.



RMC manager Srinivasa Rao complained about the theft to the commissioner Abhishiketh Kishore. The higher officials were surprised and shocked to learn about the theft of such a huge amount collected from the people. CCTV cameras were not functioning at the time of theft.

Manager Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint in III Town police station about the theft.

The RMC officials had collected property tax of Rs 10 lakh and handed over the amount to the manager who kept the amount in the safe locker. He was shocked when he opened the locker to find the huge amount missing. Circle Inspector Durga Prasad swung into action and started investigation into the case. He pressed the sniffer dogs into service for investigation.

Locals are demanding that an intensive probe into the case and stringent action should be taken against the culprits.