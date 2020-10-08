Rajamahendravaram: TDP encouraged BCs, SCs, claims MLA Adireddy Bhavani

Rajamahendravaram: Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani has said that the TDP encouraged BCs and SCs and it is the saviour of the communities.



TDP Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency in-charge KS Jawahar met the MLA at her residence. She congratulated Jawahar for his appointment as in-charge of Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency for the party.

Later, she said former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had implemented many welfare schemes for the two communities and elevated their leaders to higher positions. TDP never went against the welfare of BCs and SCs and it is the time to the two communities to support TDP for their wellbeing, she added.

Appointment of parliamentary in-charges helps to strengthen the party, she said and assured to extend her support to Jawahar. Later, Jawahar said that he will work to strengthen the party with the support of all party leaders in the constituency. Former MLC Adireddy Appa Rao, Adireddy Vasu, M Vijaya Lakshmi, K Srinivas, K Sattibabu and others were present.