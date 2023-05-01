Rajamahendravaram: TDP ranks furious over leaders’ arrest

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : The TDP leaders became furious against the YSRCP government over the arrest of former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State executive secretary Adireddy Vasu.

It should be noted here that CID officials took Apparao and Vasu into custody on Sunday morning and investigation continued till 10 pm. Later, both were taken to a government hospital and after a medical examination, were produced before the District Judge. The district judge remanded them till May 12.

Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa alleged that the conspiracy against TDP leaders is going on under the direction of government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Former Minister KS Jawahar alleged that there was a conspiracy behind this arrest to thwart Mahanadu, which is scheduled to be held in Rajahmundry on May 27 and 28. He said that Mahanadu will not stop under any circumstances.

Former Minister Kollu Ravindra pointed out that illegal cases were filed against him as well and made it clear that the TDP cadre will not be afraid of any number of cases and will show the strength of BCs.

MP K Rammohan Naidu, ex-Minister Gollapalli Surya Rao, MLA Bhavani and Chinarajappa went to the central jail on Monday and consoled Apparao and Vasu, who were in remand.

They complained that the Jagan government was deliberately taking rude action against Adireddy’s family.

TDP BC Sadhikara Samiti (Settibalija wing) State convener Kudupudi Sattibabu, city president R Maneswara Rao, official spokesperson D Prasad and others condemned the arrest. They alleged that during Jagan’s rule, attacks on political opponents, illegal cases and arrests are being made under some pretext or the other. Sattibabu criticised the Jagan government for not being able to deal with its opponents politically and for misusing government machinery. CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu also condemned the arrests. He criticised that the government is harassing those, who questions its anti-people policies.